Iowa
Published

6th teen pleads guilty in 2022 shooting near Iowa school

10 teens in IA were charged in March 7 drive-by shooting

Associated Press
A sixth teenager pleaded guilty Friday to charges in a 2022 shooting outside a Des Moines high school that left one person dead and two others injured.

Braulio Hernandez-Salas, 17, pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, according to the Des Moines Register. Prosecutors dropped other charges, including first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Hernandez-Salas, who will be sentenced Feb. 22, was among 10 teens charged in the March 7 drive-by shooting near East High School. The shooting killed 15-year-old Jose David Lopez and injured his sister and her female friend.

A sixth teenager has pleaded guilty in the drive-by shooting in Iowa that killed one person and injured two others. 

Police recovered 27 spent shell casings at the shooting scene and another 15 in three vehicles involved in the shooting.

The guilty pleas of six teens leave cases pending against two people charged in adult court and two others being tried in juvenile court.