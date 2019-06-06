SUV crash in Texas kills 6 suspected illegal immigrants; others injured, reports say

Six suspected illegal immigrants were killed and five others seriously injured Wednesday night when their SUV crashed into an irrigation ditch during a police chase in Texas, according to reports.

Police started chasing the SUV, which was reportedly smuggling more than a dozen Central American and Mexican migrants, after the driver fled a traffic stop about 20 miles west of Corpus Christi, according to Reuters.

Police called off the chase but didn’t realize the SUV had crashed until drivers reported people wandering on the road.

“Shortly after daylight we were able to locate the vehicle,” Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper told reporters. “They did find six deceased, five seriously injured, and evidence that more walked away.”