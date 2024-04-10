Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

6 shot, including 2 children, after gunmen open fire in Washington DC neighborhood

The shooters got out of a car and opened fire at people across the street, police said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
2 children among 6 shot in fatal DC shooting Video

2 children among 6 shot in fatal DC shooting

A 9-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy were among six people shot outside an apartment complex in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night. Police said two shooters got out of a car and opened fire.

Two boys, ages 9 and 12, were among multiple people shot in a fatal attack outside a Washington D.C. apartment complex Wednesday night. 

The shooters got out of a vehicle and opened fire from across the street, hitting six people total, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said at a press conference Wednesday evening.

Police said they believe two shooters were involved.

Responding police officers found one man dead. A woman, a 9-year-old boy, and two other men were also located in the area suffering from gunshot wounds. 

BUTTIGIEG DOWNPLAYS DC CRIME RATE DESPITE HAVING SECURITY DETAIL: 'I CAN SAFELY WALK MY DOG TO THE CAPITOL'

DC police at a crime scene

Two boys were shot, and one person was left dead in a Washington D.C. neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.  (FOX DC)

Smith added that a 12-year-old boy was brought to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Smith said he was determined to be a victim of the shooting. 

All the surviving victims had non-life threatening injuries, she said. 

"This is another example – and I've been here before in this space of violence – that we just cannot accept in our communities," Smith said. "My condolences go out to the family and friends who were impacted by this senseless gun violence tonight." 

Geyaway car in DC shooting

Washington D.C. police are looking for a getaway car possibly linked to the fatal shooting. (FOX 5 DC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said they are looking for a light blue Toyota sedan possibly linked to the shooting with UNK tags, no front tags, dark tints and black rims.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.