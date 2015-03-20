6 arrested for alleged plans to disrupt Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade over Ferguson decision

At least 6 people were arrested Thursday after attempting to disrupt New York's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in retaliation to a grand jury's decision in the Ferguson case, police said.

The New York City Police Department arrested the individuals after they allegedly threw an object from a building near the parade route where thousands gathered Thursday morning, Fox affiliate WNYW reported.

The protesters had tweeted earlier their intention was to disrupt the parade in response to a grand jury's decision not to indict a white police officer in the shooting death of a black 18-year-old in Ferguson, Mo.

St. Louis County prosecuting attorney Bob McCulloch announced the decision not to indict officer Darren Wilson Tuesday night, sparking mass rioting in Ferguson and other cities around the country, from Los Angeles to Chicago.

Protesters in New York were able to shut down major New York City roadways after the announcement Tuesday.

On Thursday, protesters used social media to garner interest in the planned chaos using #StopTheParade to fuel the fire.

Thousands of people marched Wednesday night in Manhattan, gathering in Union Square before splitting into several smaller groups, chanting "No justice, No peace." Some held signs saying "Jail killer cops" and "Justice for Mike Brown."

One group marched uptown to Times Square, meandering between lanes of traffic as police followed. The protesters, who seemed to grow in number as the night wore on, disrupted traffic on the FDR Drive and congregated at the entrances to the Williamsburg and Manhattan bridges and the Queens Midtown Tunnel.

Commissioner William Bratton said police were giving protesters "breathing room."

"As long as they remain nonviolent, and as long as they don't engage in issues that cause fear or create vandalism, we will work with them to allow them to demonstrate," he said.

The New York Post reported only 10 of the 3,000 protesters were arrested Wednesday as they were allowed to stroll in the streets of Manhattan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report