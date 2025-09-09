Expand / Collapse search
New York

57 illegal immigrants detained in major New York worksite raid; 5 accused of reentry after deportation

Cayuga County operation described as one of largest worksite enforcement actions in recent history

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
A federal raid in upstate New York led to the arrests of 57 illegal workers, five of whom now face criminal charges for illegally reentering the U.S. after previously being deported.

Five of the illegal immigrants were charged by criminal complaint with illegally reentering the country: Alex Ben Chipin, 39, Argentina Juarez-Lopez, 50, Luis Jom-Morales, 27, and Gregorio Baldemar Ramirez-Perez, 45, all of Guatemala, and Francisco Salvardo-Mora, 22, of Mexico, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York.

The remaining 52 illegal immigrants were detained administratively pending immigration proceedings, officials said.

Acting U.S. Attorney John Sarcone III said the Sept. 4 raid in Cayuga County, New York, was one of the largest worksite enforcement actions in recent history. 

ICE agents in court

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents look over lists of names and their hearing times and locations inside the Federal Plaza courthouse before making arrests on June 27, 2025, in New York. (Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images)

He added employers across the Northern District of New York must understand they risk criminal investigation if they are employing noncitizens who are not authorized to work in the U.S. 

"Across Upstate and Central New York, there are hard-working Americans in need of well-paying jobs, especially in Cayuga County where unemployment is relatively high," Sarcone wrote in a statement. "Our worksite enforcement actions will ensure that those jobs go to people who are authorized to work in the United States, and not to aliens who illegally re-enter our country after prior deportations."

ICE Agents in uniform

Authorities said five of the illegal immigrants arrested were charged with reentering the U.S.

Erin Keegan, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Buffalo special agent in charge, reiterated the agency's goal of uncovering possibly dangerous or abusive business practices.

Homeland Security logo

Authorities said workplaces risk criminal investigation if they are employing non-citizens who are not authorized to work in the U.S. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File/AP Photo)

"While this continues to be an active and ongoing criminal investigation, HSI remains committed to protecting the rights of workers and upholding U.S. laws, including by identifying and addressing exploitation in the workplace, ensuring compliance with labor and immigration laws, and safeguarding the integrity of our nation's workforce," Keegan wrote in a statement.

The charges filed against the five defendants accused of reentering the U.S. carry a maximum prison sentence of two years, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to one year.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
