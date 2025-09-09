57 illegal immigrants detained in major New York worksite raid; 5 accused of reentry after deportation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal raid in upstate New York led to the arrests of 57 illegal workers, five of whom now face criminal charges for illegally reentering the U.S. after previously being deported.

Five of the illegal immigrants were charged by criminal complaint with illegally reentering the country: Alex Ben Chipin, 39, Argentina Juarez-Lopez, 50, Luis Jom-Morales, 27, and Gregorio Baldemar Ramirez-Perez, 45, all of Guatemala, and Francisco Salvardo-Mora, 22, of Mexico, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York.

The remaining 52 illegal immigrants were detained administratively pending immigration proceedings, officials said.

Acting U.S. Attorney John Sarcone III said the Sept. 4 raid in Cayuga County, New York, was one of the largest worksite enforcement actions in recent history.

He added employers across the Northern District of New York must understand they risk criminal investigation if they are employing noncitizens who are not authorized to work in the U.S.

"Across Upstate and Central New York, there are hard-working Americans in need of well-paying jobs, especially in Cayuga County where unemployment is relatively high," Sarcone wrote in a statement. "Our worksite enforcement actions will ensure that those jobs go to people who are authorized to work in the United States, and not to aliens who illegally re-enter our country after prior deportations."

Erin Keegan, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Buffalo special agent in charge, reiterated the agency's goal of uncovering possibly dangerous or abusive business practices.

"While this continues to be an active and ongoing criminal investigation, HSI remains committed to protecting the rights of workers and upholding U.S. laws, including by identifying and addressing exploitation in the workplace, ensuring compliance with labor and immigration laws, and safeguarding the integrity of our nation's workforce," Keegan wrote in a statement.

The charges filed against the five defendants accused of reentering the U.S. carry a maximum prison sentence of two years, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to one year.