4-year-old boy falls off 70-foot Kentucky cliff and walks away without severe injuries

Family was hiking near Princess Arch

Associated Press
A 4-year-old boy who fell off a 70-foot cliff at Red River Gorge in eastern Kentucky suffered a few scratches and bruises but walked away without any severe injuries, officials said. 

The boy and his parents were hiking near Princess Arch on Friday when he slipped and fell, hitting "multiple ledges" before landing about 70 feet below, the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team told news outlets. The father scrambled after the boy and called for help. 

When Wolfe County Search and Rescue arrived on the scene, they were relieved to find the boy alert and talking. 

The Red River in the Red River Gorge Geological Area of Kentucky. 

The Red River in the Red River Gorge Geological Area of Kentucky.  (Jim Lane/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"Miraculously, the child was relatively unscathed. He’s kind of scraped up and bruised but otherwise generally unhurt," said Drew Stevens, spokesperson for Wolfe County Search and Rescue. 

A colorful autumn scene in the Red River Gorge of Kentucky. 

A colorful autumn scene in the Red River Gorge of Kentucky.  (Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and checked out fine, Stevens said. 

The sandstone arches and towering cliffs in the 42,000-acre geological area southeast of Lexington attract hundreds of thousands of hikers, rock climbers, kayakers and campers each year. 

