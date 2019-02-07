4 victims in deadly Southern California plane crash ID'd

Authorities on Wednesday identified four victims who were inside a Southern California home at the time of a deadly plane crash on Sunday that also claimed the life of the pilot.

Roy Lee Anderson, 85, and his wife, Dahlia Marlies Leber Anderson, 68, and two relatives, Stacie Norene Leber, 48, and Donald Paul Ellitot, 58, were inside the home and died in the crash, The Los Angeles Times reported.

The twin-engine Cessna 414A plane plunged into the Andersons' two-story home in suburban Yorba Linda at 1:45 p.m., the report said. Yorba Linda is about 35 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

The plane took off from Fullerton Municipal Airport around 1:35 p.m. and flew for about 10 miles when its tail and then wings came off, according to the paper. In dashcam video released Monday, the plane is seen on fire as it falls from the sky towards the residential area. A trail of dark smoke and flames is visible before the aircraft crashes into the house.

There was nothing to suggest foul play or that the crash was intentional, a source familiar with the investigation told the Times.

Antonio Pastini, 75, of Nevada, was the pilot who also died. He was reported to have false police credentials on him.