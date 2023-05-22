Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama
Published

4 people injured in Alabama bar shooting

SUV fled the scene, was pulled over nearby with two wounded men in the vehicle

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Four people were shot and wounded outside an Alabama bar early Sunday in what police described as an exchange of gunfire.

Birmingham Police Lt. Ron Harless said three men and a woman were shot outside Tin Roof in the city's Lakeview District, AL.com reported.

The shooting was reported around 12:45 a.m. to an off-duty Birmingham police officer who was working inside Tin Roof.

SHOOTING DURING BIRTHDAY PARTY IN ALABAMA LEAVES 1 DEAD, 3 INJURED

Police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded and found a man who had been shot and a woman who was grazed by a bullet in the parking lot.

Fox News Alabama graphic

Three men and a woman were shot in an exchange of gunfire outside a bar in Alabama.

ALABAMA YOUTH BASEBALL COACH, UMPIRE GET INTO FIGHT DURING GAME

An SUV reportedly fled the scene and was pulled over nearby. Two seriously wounded men, including one with life-threatening injuries, were in the vehicle.

All four gunshot victims were transported to UAB Hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting was under investigation, police said.