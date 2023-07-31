Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Published

4 killed in Washington ATV accident after vehicle rolled over, burst into flames

WA investigators have not said what caused the ATV to roll over

Associated Press
Four people are dead after the all-terrain vehicle they were in rolled over and burst into flames on a dirt road in central Washington's Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Kittitas County sheriff's officials say 24-year-old Conner Jenkins of Orting crashed his side-by-side ATV west of the town of Liberty on Saturday afternoon. First responders arrived within minutes and prevented the gas-fueled fire from spreading.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Also in the vehicle were Jenkins’ friend, 23-year-old Benjamin Gomez Santana of Covington, and a couple they met that day; 26-year-old Devon Anonson of Kent and 24-year-old Halle Cole of Maple Valley.

Washington Fox News graphic

An ATV rolled over at Washington's Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Four people died in the accident after the vehicle burst into flames.

Gomez Santana and Cole died at the scene. Jenkins and Anonson were flown by helicopter to a burn center in Seattle, where they both died.

The open field where the crash happened is a popular spot for campers and off-roaders. Investigators have not said what caused the ATV to roll.


 