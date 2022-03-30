3 arrested after 'absolutely despicable' torture and murder of Michigan man

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michigan law enforcement took three persons of interest into custody after the "despicable" torture and murder of a homeless man.

Deputies responded to a report of a deceased person lying in the grass Friday afternoon in Pontiac. The caller said the dead person was mostly covered except for one of his legs and one of his arms, Fox 2 reported .

Police discovered the body of a naked 51-year-old homeless man who was from Pontiac near the shoreline of Terry Lake. He was wrapped in a blanket and plastic bags.

MICHIGAN BOY, 5, FOUND DEAD WITH GUNSHOTS IN HIS FACE, MOTHER AND BOYFRIEND ALSO MURDERED: POLICE

Police also found fresh tire tracks near the man’s body.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard called the matter "absolutely despicable" and is seeking the highest possible charges.

The names of those taken into custody have not been released. It is unclear if they knew the victim.

Bouchard said the victim may have had a bank card or other sources of money that the suspects targeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.