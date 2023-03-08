Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
3 injured in West Virginia train derailment caused by rockslide

WV fiery crash left 4 locomotives, 9 empty cars derailed

Associated Press
An empty coal train hit a rockslide along tracks in West Virginia on Wednesday morning, causing a fiery derailment that injured three crewmembers, CSX Transportation said in a statement.

Four locomotives and nine empty cars derailed in Summers County near the New River, CSX said. The lead locomotive, which carried a conductor, an engineer and an engineer trainee, caught fire and the crew members were being evaluated and treated for non-life threatening injuries, the company said.

Three people were injured in a fiery train derailment Wednesday caused by a rockslide along the tracks.

The derailment occurred near the New River and an unoccupied locomotive was partially in the waterway where an unknown amount of diesel fuel and oil spilled, officials said. Environmental teams were deploying containment measures.

No hazardous materials were being transported and there was no danger to the public, CSX said.

The company said employee and community safety was a top priority as it sends teams to assess the situation and develop a recovery plan.