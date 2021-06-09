Expand / Collapse search
3 former Minneapolis officers accused in George Floyd's death get March 7 trial date

Opening statements will start March 28

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Three former Minneapolis police officers accused of aiding and abetting the murder of George Floyd last year will stand trial beginning March 7, according to court records.

The starting date comes nearly a month after a judge said the case would be delayed until 2022 after initially being scheduled to start in August. 

The defendants – Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane -- are scheduled to go on trial in Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis. Opening statements will start March 28.

From left are former Minneapolis police Officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via Associated Press)

The trial was delayed to allow publicity from ex-Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial to subside and for a federal trial against the three officers to proceed first. 

Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd, a Black man who died after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nine minutes during an arrest on May 25, 2020. 

The three former officers are accused of helping restrain Floyd and keeping concerned bystanders from intervening to help him, FOX 9 in Minneapolis reported. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

