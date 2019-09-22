3 dead, 4 hospitalized in Pittsburgh after ‘medical situation’; victims wearing orange wrist bands: cops

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



Three people have died and four others were hospitalized in serious to critical condition in Pittsburgh after police responded to a “medical situation” early Sunday.

Five victims were found in an apartment on the city’s south side, the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department said. One was found in an elevator outside the apartment and another was discovered on a street corner at 26th and Carson.

SHOOTING AT CROWDED SOUTH CAROLINA BAR LEAVES 2 DEAD, 8 WOUNDED

All the victims were wearing orange paper wristbands, police said.

There were no initial signs of drug paraphernalia or needles on the victims, police told WPXI-TV. The investigation so far indicates that whatever happened to the victims occurred at another site and not at the locations they were found, the station reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said they identified two venues using orange paper wristbands Saturday night.

Anyone who attended or knows of a party or event in which guests were given orange wristbands have been asked to call police at (412) 323-7141.