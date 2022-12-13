Expand / Collapse search
3 dead, 1 injured in murder-suicide shooting in Portland

OR police said there are no outstanding suspects in the murder-suicide case

Associated Press
Three men died and a woman was hurt in an apparent murder-suicide shooting in Portland Sunday night, police said.

Dozens of police and medical personnel responded to a home in the Centennial neighborhood at around 6:45 p.m., KOIN TV reported.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers found three men deceased. Officers said one woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police didn’t mention the extent of the woman’s injuries or if she was shot.

Three men died and a woman was injured in a murder-suicide shooting. Police are still investigating the incident.

Just after the shooting, neighbors were told to stay inside and they watched the injured woman leave in an ambulance as police blockaded their street.

In a news release Monday, police said they were investigating the incident as a murder-suicide and said there were "no outstanding suspects."