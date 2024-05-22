Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

20 California students become sick after nearby jail's tear gas training, sheriff says

Students and teachers felt the burning in their eyes, nose and throat

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Twenty students at an elementary school in California became sick Tuesday after they were exposed to tear gas and pepper spray that drifted onto their campus.

The chemicals drifted to Portola Elementary School in San Bruno during a training exercise the San Francisco Sheriff's Office was doing at the nearby San Bruno Jail, according to ABC 7.

The sheriff's office said it was conducting an indoor training session with the chemical agents at the jail when tear gas from the training moved outside and over to the school, which is located a mile away.

PAROLE HEARING DELAYED FOR FORMER LAPD DETECTIVE WHO KILLED EX-BOYFRIEND'S WIFE

Portola Elementary School

Twenty students at an elementary school in California became sick Tuesday after they were exposed to tear gas and pepper spray that drifted onto their campus. (Google Maps)

Students and teachers felt the burning in their eyes, nose and throat.

The sheriff's office said this has never happened during 20 years of training at the jail.

"We sincerely apologize to Portola Elementary School, its faculty and students, and their families for this unforeseen event which must have been especially scary for children," the sheriff's office said.

OAKLAND LOCALS BLAME HOMELESS ENCAMPMENT FOR CITY REMOVING TRAFFIC LIGHTS TO STOP COPPER THIEVES

San Francisco Sheriff's Office badge

Students and teachers felt the burning in their eyes, nose and throat. (San Francisco Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff's office said it is pausing all training with chemical agents following the incident.