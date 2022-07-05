Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

2 NY men fatally struck by car in road rage dispute

NY driver strikes 2 people arguing on the side of the highway, treated for minor injuries

Associated Press
Two men got out of their cars to argue on a New York highway and were fatally struck by a third car, police said.

The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 84 in the town of Kent. Mark Hall, 38, and Fabian Tirado, 22, stopped in the right lane and got out of their vehicles "due to a road rage altercation," New York state police said in a news release.

While the two men were arguing, a third vehicle hit both of them, police said. Hall and Tirado were pronounced dead at the scene. The third driver was treated for minor injuries.

Two New York men were fatally struck during a road rage dispute

The investigation is ongoing, police said.