Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

2 found dead in Arizona plane crash

Officials located the crash scene in a remote northwestern area of Arizona

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two people have been found dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona, authorities said Tuesday.

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon substation responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman.

RETIRED NURSE SAVES BABY WHO STOPPED BREATHING ON FLIGHT TO ORLANDO

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement the single-engine Piper PA-46 went off the radar in a remote area of Seligman, which is between Kingman and Flagstaff.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter out of Kingman helping in the search located the crash scene and confirmed there were two fatalities.

Two people died after their small plane crashed in a remote area of Arizona on Sept. 13, 2022.

Two people died after their small plane crashed in a remote area of Arizona on Sept. 13, 2022.

The names, ages and hometowns of the victims weren’t immediately available.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause with the NTSB taking the lead.