Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey
Published

2 forest fires in New Jersey Pinelands almost completely contained, authorities say

90% of both the blazes in Burlington County, NJ, have been contained

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities say they have almost completely contained two forest fires in the New Jersey Pinelands.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said in statements Sunday that both blazes in Burlington County are now 90% contained.

TO FILTER OUT CANADA'S WILDFIRE SMOKE, PEOPLE MAKE DIY AIR PURIFIERS WITH DUCT TAPE

forest fire NJ

Smoke rises after wildfire broke out in a forest in the Manchester area of New Jersey on April 12, 2023. A couple of forest fires in the New Jersey Pinelands have been 90% contained, according to the authorities. (Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials said one fire in Evesham Township in Burlington County has grown to just over a square mile but no longer poses a threat to the four structures cited earlier.

The forest fire service said the other fire in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest remains at 1.3 square miles; that blaze isn’t threatening any structures. Crews planned to spend the day patrolling the fire perimeter and mopping up hot spots.