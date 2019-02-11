2 Florida men allegedly plotted to groom 3-year-old for sex

Authorities in Florida arrested two men after allegedly discovering text messages between the two on how to groom and rape a 3-year-old who lives in their apartment building, a report said.

The alleged messages were spotted by the girl’s mother while one of the men were having a medical emergency, Fox2Now.com reported. One of the alleged messages in Facebook read: "how predators work to groom young children for sexual abuse."

"You never know if her junkie mom can't come up with rent one month she might [j]ust give her to you, lol wishful thinking." — Alleged message

Lafe Best, 37, was arrested on Wednesday and Benjamin Worster, 39, was arrested in January, The Miami Herald reported. The paper reported that Worster allegedly wrote: "I'm looking up things under an anonymous browser on things that will safely make kids pass out for a couple of hours."

Best allegedly encouraged the plan, the report said. He allegedly wrote, "You never know if her junkie mom can't come up with rent one month she might [j]ust give her to you, lol wishful thinking."

The Herald reported that authorities found what appeared to be child porn on Best’s cell phone and he was charged with conspiracy to commit sexual battery on a child. Worster was arrested in January and charged with lewd or lascivious molestation and 21 counts of possession of child porn.