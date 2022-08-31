2 charged with murder in death of Alabama 4-month-old in 2000

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman and her former boyfriend were charged with murder in the death of the woman's 4-month-old son in east Alabama more than two decades ago, authorities said Tuesday.

Tomeika Hughley, 43, and Bobby Beaty, 42, were indicted in the death of Jarquavious Hughley, Opelika police said in a statement.

Emergency workers found the boy dead when they were called to a home on April 23, 2000, police said. The two adults had been caring for the baby and an autopsy determined that he died from a homicide.

ALABAMA MAN ARRESTED FOR INTERSTATE 85 SHOOTINGS, HAD 2,000 ROUNDS OF AMMUNITION IN CAR

No charges were filed for decades, but grand jurors indicted Hughley and Beaty on murder charges in April after authorities reviewed the evidence, the statement said. Investigators routinely look at old cases, police said, and prosecutors decided there was enough evidence for a grand jury after a review.

ALABAMA FATAL FIRE ALLEGEDLY WAS STARTED BY A CHILD PLAYING WITH A LIGHTER

Beaty was arrested in Opelika earlier this month, and Hughley was returned to Alabama on Saturday following her arrest in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Police did not say how the child died or give any possible motive and court records did not provide details.

Attorneys for Hughley and Beaty did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

ALABAMA MAN SUFFERED FOR THREE HOURS IN BOTCHED EXECUTION, ADVOCACY GROUP SAYS

Hughley already was charged with chemical endangerment of a child from a case in 2020 when she gave birth to a boy who was determined to have cocaine in his system, court records show.