Rabbi attacked on NYC street on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

A rabbi was attacked in New York City on Tuesday, coinciding with International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in what local officials described as a "targeted act of hate."

The assault happened just before 3 p.m. at an intersection in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens, the New York City Police Department said.

Responding officers found a 32-year-old male victim who had been approached by an unknown individual who made antisemitic comments. After a verbal dispute, the individual then punched the victim in the chest and face, according to police. The victim, who community leaders identified as a rabbi, was treated for minor injuries, while officers took the suspect into custody.

Police identified the suspect as Eric Zafra-Grosso, 32, of Queens. He faces charges of hate crime assault, hate crime aggravated harassment and assault causing injury.

U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, New York State Sens. Joseph Addabbo Jr. and Leroy Comrie Jr., New York State Assemblymembers Andrew Hevesi and Sam Berger, and New York City Council Member Lynn Schulman issued a joint statement condemning the attack.

"We are outraged by the antisemitic attack that occurred in our district, in which a Rabbi was verbally harassed, physically assaulted, and threatened for being Jewish," the statement said. "This was a targeted act of hate, and it has no place in our community or anywhere in New York City."

"No one should ever fear for their safety because of their religion, identity, or beliefs," the lawmakers said in the statement. "The rise in antisemitic incidents across our city and country is deeply concerning, and this attack — occurring on Holocaust Remembrance Day — underscores the urgent responsibility we all share to confront hate before it escalates into violence."

According to public data from the NYPD, there have been 22 reported hate crimes in New York City from the start of the year through Jan. 25.

Antisemitic incidents comprised 62% of all hate crimes in the city during the first quarter of 2025, according to a report released last month by former New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

"I was disgusted to learn of yet another antisemitic attack in New York City, this time on a rabbi in Queens during International Holocaust Remembrance Day," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., posted on X Wednesday morning. "As we commemorate the 6 million Jews who were murdered by the Nazis during the Holocaust, we must recognize that antisemitism is still alive and on the rise today. It is imperative we do everything in our power to combat these rancid acts of antisemitism and hate in all its forms."

Schumer added that he is "grateful" the rabbi is okay and thanked the NYPD.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted that he was "horrified" by the attack.

"On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, New Yorkers were confronted with a painful truth: antisemitism is not a thing of the past—it is a present danger that demands action from all of us," Mamdani said. "There is no place for antisemitism in our city. I stand in solidarity with Jewish New Yorkers and my administration is committed to rooting out this hatred."