Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama
Published

Alabama fatal fire allegedly was started by a child playing with a lighter

Alabama children's mother was visiting a neighbor when she saw smoke pouring from the mobile home

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities believe a child playing with a cigarette lighter started a mobile home fire in south Alabama that killed the young boy and a sibling, the sheriff's office investigating the fire said Monday.

Investigators found the butane lighter next to a mattress that caught fire in the children’s bedroom, the Mobile County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. It said preliminary autopsy results indicate smoke inhalation and burns killed 4-year-old Liam Barnes and 2-year-old Noah Gordon when their home burned last Thursday in Irvington, southwest of Mobile.

Sheriff’s investigators said the children’s mother was next door visiting a neighbor when she saw smoke pouring from her home. Kali Sherman rushed inside the burning mobile home and rescued her 10-month-old son from his crib, but couldn’t save the other two.

GOAT CAUGHT EATING ALABAMA DEPUTY'S PAPERWORK AFTER SNEAKING INTO VEHICLE

Authorities believe a child playing with a lighter started a fire in an Alabama mobile home that killed two children.

Authorities believe a child playing with a lighter started a fire in an Alabama mobile home that killed two children.

FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN CO-CHAIR IN ALABAMA CHARGED WITH SEX ABUSE AFTER ALLEGEDLY GROPING WOMAN AT RESTAURANT

Smoke detectors inside the mobile home near the children's bedroom weren't working, according to the sheriff’s office. It said investigators consulted with local prosecutors and decided no charges will be filed.