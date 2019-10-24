2 charged in murder of Alabama girl Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney

Two suspects have been charged with the murder of a 3-year-old Alabama girl who vanished from an outdoor birthday party on Oct. 12.

Police found the remains of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney in a trash bin on Tuesday. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr announced Thursday that Patrick Devone Stallworth, 39, and Derick Irisha Brown, 29, were each charged with the capital murder of a victim less than 14 years old.

They will be held without bail at the Jefferson County Jail, Carr said.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family as they grieve the loss of Kamille," the district attorney said.

Kamille disappeared after she had been playing with other children outside at a birthday party at the Tom Brown Village housing community.

"The heart of our state is broken," Gov. Kay Ivey said Tuesday. "But our resolve must be to do everything we can to avoid this tragedy from happening to another family. Our prayers are with Kamille’s family and all who have been touched by this nightmare."

"Thank you to the media for keeping Kamille's face at the forefront and making sure her legacy and face will never be forgotten," Carr said.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.