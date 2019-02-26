Two Arizona men, Mexican woman caught trafficking $4.3M in hard drugs across border, cops say

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers detained two Arizona men and a Mexican woman for allegedly trafficking more than 349 pounds of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and suspected fentanyl in three separates incidents at the border this weekend.

Officials said Monday they detained 67-year-old Rio Rico, an Arizona man, at the Dennis DeConcini border crossing in Nogales after he attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico on Saturday morning.

A narcotics detection K9 alerted his handler that the man’s Jeep SUV needed further inspection.

Throughout the vehicle, officers said they found nearly 21 pounds of heroin worth nearly $560,000; 103 pounds of cocaine worth nearly $2.5 million; 116 pounds of methamphetamine worth more than $347,000 and 1.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl worth nearly $20,000.

A few hours later, a K9 alerted officers to a Honda sedan crossing into the U.S. A 21-year-old Phoenix man was arrested after about 15 pounds of methamphetamine worth nearly $45,000 were allegedly found in two packages from the vehicle’s rear tires.

Later that evening, at the Mariposa border crossing in Nogales, CBP officers removed a total of 71 pounds of cocaine, meth, heroin and suspected fentanyl pills at an estimated worth of more than $898,000.

The 27-year-old woman from Mexico driving the Ford compact sedan was arrested.

All three suspects were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.