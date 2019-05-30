Expand / Collapse search
2 adults and one teen found dead in Virginia home, 2 young children found unharmed: reports

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Two adults and one teenager were found dead in a Virginia home Wednesday morning and investigators are now calling the mysterious incident “suspicious.”

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said it first received a call just before 9 a.m. from someone who had gone to check on the victims at their home on Arlene Acres Drive in Fredericksburg, Virginia, FOX5 reported.

Once on the scene, police found the bodies of a 39-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and a 14-year-old male. The victims have yet to be publicly identified and police did not comment on the cause of death or the manner in which the bodies were discovered.

The home in Spotsylvania County where two adults and one teen were reportedly found dead Wednesday morning. 

The home in Spotsylvania County where two adults and one teen were reportedly found dead Wednesday morning.  (WTTG)

Capt. C.A. Carey called the deaths “suspicious,” according to Fredericksburg.com.

Sources told the website the two adult victims recently had a child together and that child, and another toddler, were found alive in the home.

Police reportedly said, according to those sources, the two children were not harmed, but were taken to a hospital and treated for dehydration.

Police did not say how long the bodies may have been in the home.

