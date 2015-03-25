19-year-old NYC college freshman dies in Pa. fraternity ritual, police investigating

Police in Pennsylvania are investigating the death of a New York City college student during a fraternity ritual.

The Pocono Record (http://bit.ly/1bw65WP ) reports that 19-year-old Chen "Michael" Deng was brought to a Wilkes-Barre hospital early Sunday morning in critical condition. Authorities say Deng was injured at a Tunkhannock Township residence, where about 30 members of the Pi Delta Psi fraternity had traveled for the weekend.

Deng, one of four pledges to the fraternity, was allegedly injured early Sunday morning in a ritual in the yard. The nature of the ritual and the injuries it caused him aren't clear. Police didn't immediately return messages left by The Associated Press.

Deng was a freshman at Baruch (bah-REWK') College, and he died Monday.

A message left for fraternity officials also wasn't immediately returned.