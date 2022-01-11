12-year-old boy shot in second-floor bedroom in Detroit, police say

A 12-year-old Detroit boy is recovering after being shot in the leg in an upstairs bedroom Monday night on the city's east side.



A suspect fired shots into the home around 8:40 p.m., FOX 2 Detroit reports. Police say he wasn't the only one inside the house, but was the only one wounded.

Suspect information isn't available, according to the TV station. Police believe the house was the intended target, but not the child.



"Senseless cowards shooting houses up," a Detroit police officer said at the scene. "Unfortunately I see it so many times, kids and people hit by gunfire. I am sure the 12-year-old is not beefing with anybody."



The shooting happened just blocks away from where an 8-year-old girl was shot and wounded in November, FOX 2 reports.