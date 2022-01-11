12-year-old boy shot in second-floor bedroom in Detroit, police say
Police believe house was intended target, but not the child
A 12-year-old Detroit boy is recovering after being shot in the leg in an upstairs bedroom Monday night on the city's east side.
A suspect fired shots into the home around 8:40 p.m., FOX 2 Detroit reports. Police say he wasn't the only one inside the house, but was the only one wounded.
FOOD DELIVERY DRIVER RESCUES SHIVERING TODDLER WANDERING DETROIT IN THE COLD
Suspect information isn't available, according to the TV station. Police believe the house was the intended target, but not the child.
"Senseless cowards shooting houses up," a Detroit police officer said at the scene. "Unfortunately I see it so many times, kids and people hit by gunfire. I am sure the 12-year-old is not beefing with anybody."
The shooting happened just blocks away from where an 8-year-old girl was shot and wounded in November, FOX 2 reports.
DETROIT SEES DECLINE IN HOMICIDES, NON-FATAL SHOOTINGS IN 2021: ‘WE’RE NOT CELEBRATING,' POLICE CHIEF SAYS
Detroit saw a slight drop in homicides and non-fatal shootings last year, law enforcement leaders said last week, a welcome change that runs opposite to many other cities that have seen substantial increases in violent crime.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Police ask for anyone with information to call them at 313-596-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP (773-2587).