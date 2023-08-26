Expand / Collapse search
Hawaii

Over 100 individuals reported missing in Maui confirmed alive, FBI says

The FBI remains committed to its missing persons search as hundreds remain unaccounted for

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Dozens of individuals reported missing in the aftermath of Maui's devastating wildfire have been reported to be safe.

The FBI announced Friday that over a hundred individuals in Hawaii included just hours earlier on their list of missing persons were confirmed alive by themselves or loved ones.

"I don't want to lose sight of the fact that we still have hundreds of other names where we still need more information," FBI special agent Steven Merrill told the press Friday. 

A missing person sign

A missing person flyer for Joseph "Lomsey" Lara is posted on the door of a business in a shopping mall in Lahaina, Hawaii. Wildfires devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui earlier this month.  (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

"We're very thankful for the people who have reached out by phone or email," Merrill added. "As we get someone off of a list, this has enabled us to devote more resources to those who are still on the list."

Following the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century, the FBI compiled a list of 388 verified missing persons, and officials in the Lahaina community began asking for assistance in their rescue. They are encouraging anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person still on the list to contact authorities.

Some 1,732 people who were reported missing have already been found safe, officials said.

The home untouched by flames

An aerial image shows a red roofed house that survived the fires surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii  (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The FBI only included the names of people who had a first and last name as well as a verified contact for the person who reported them missing, officials said.

The list of names can be seen by clicking here.

Maui County announced that it was suing Hawaiian Electric Co., which the county alleges was negligent in failing to shut off power ahead of a passing hurricane. It also claims that live power lines contributed to the spread of the flames. 

Lahaina wildfire devastaton

Search and Rescue members conduct operations in fire damaged areas in Lahania, HI.  (Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Witness accounts indicated, and online video appeared to show, that sparks from power lines ignited fires as utility poles collapsed.

The sparks, with the exceptionally high winds of the storm and dry conditions on the island, created a ripe environment for what became a major wildfire.

Hawaii Electric said in a statement that it is "very disappointed that Maui County chose this litigious path while the investigation is still unfolding."

Biden Hawaii visit

US President Joe Biden speaks during a community engagement event at the Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited Hawaii, meeting with local officials and witnessing the impact of the wildfire on August 21.

Anyone with pertinent information on the missing persons — including knowing the person to be safe or any additional information that may help locate them — is encouraged to call the FBI at 808-566-4300.

