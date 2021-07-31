10-year-old girl killed after rock crashes through windshield

A 10-year-old Idaho girl was killed when a rock crashed through the windshield of her father’s truck and hit in her in the head, according to local reports.

Kambrie Horsley was riding in Brad Horsley’s vehicle in Malad on Monday when a semi driving in the same direction kicked up a 4-inch rock from the roadway, flinging it their way, The Idaho State Journal reported.

Horsley rushed his daughter to a local hospital, the report said. She was then airlifted to a hospital in Salt Lake City, where she died.

"Words cannot describe the shock and sadness that we all feel," Kambrie’s family wrote in her heartbreaking obituary. "We will miss her terribly, but we find peace knowing she is with her Father in Heaven and those family members beyond the veil."

"Her happy countenance shown about her always and she gave everyone the best hugs!" the obituary went on. "Kambrie sped through her short life with such drive and intensity modeling love and inclusion in all she did."

"Kam Kam" had five siblings and was remembered as "full of life and love and always up for an adventure."

"She was her daddy’s girl and loved to ride anywhere with him and the boys especially up to the land riding horses," the obituary stated.

"She was her momma’s big helper in the kitchen and with the little girls. She brought such joy to us all and there is a hole in our family until we get her back. She was simply the perfect little girl."

The driver of the semi was reportedly not aware of the tragic accident until he was tracked down by Oneida County’s sheriff’s deputies.

There was no wrongdoing involved, the sheriff’s office told the Journal.

Kambrie’s funeral is set for Saturday.

