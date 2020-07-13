Fundraiser set up for family of 1-year-old shot and killed at New York City cookout

A fundraiser has been set up for the 1-year-old boy who was shot and killed at a New York City cookout, amid a recent surge of violence in the Big Apple.

Davell Gardner Jr. had been sitting in his stroller at the sidewalk gathering in Brooklyn when two men dressed in black fired a number of shots at the group before fleeing the scene. Gardner was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

“He was the joy of my life,” the infant's grandmother, Samantha Gardner told the New York Daily News. “I just got a call saying my grandson was shot.”

The others who were shot at the cookout are expected to survive, police said. A 27-year-old man was hit in the ankle, a 35-year-old man was shot in the groin and a 36-year-old man took a bullet in the leg, police said.

“They need to stop this gun violence,” Gardner told the paper. “I feel like this: You all are ranting and raving about black lives. But you take a life that was only a year and half old. And it’s not fair. It’s not fair to the grandparents. It’s not fair to the mother. It’s not fair to the father, the whole family in general.”

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing, authorities said. The deadly shooting came amid another violent weekend in New York City.

"Last night, 4 people were shot at a Brooklyn cookout, including a 1-year-old child who died from his injuries," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea wrote on Twitter Monday. "These are the very real people affected by senseless gun violence."

This weekend alone, there were 28 shooting incidents and 35 victims across the city’s five boroughs. That compared to just five incidents and six victims during the same Friday-to-Sunday period last year, the New York Police Department told Fox News.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Brooklyn resident Kenya Brown on behalf of the family which she said would "help pay for legal fees, rewards to find killers, funeral expenses, anything."

"The family needs answers and they need it now!! On behalf of Samantha Gardner and Davell Gardner Sr. (Davell Jr's grandma and dad) I have put this campaign together," Brown said. "The family did not ask me to do this, but however we can help this family right now...we need all hands on deck."

