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Travel Safety

1-year-old injured after teen driver crashes car off Oklahoma bridge

Police say charges against the 17-year-old driver are possible as the crash on I-244 remains under investigation

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
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A vehicle went airborne off a Tulsa bridge early Saturday and crashed upside down onto an interstate below, leaving a 1-year-old child injured and forcing a highway shutdown as rescuers rushed to the scene.

Officers responding around 5:08 a.m. near Southwest Boulevard in Tulsa found the vehicle overturned on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 244 after it crashed through a fence and fell from an overpass, the Tulsa Police Department said.

Dispatchers reported hearing a child crying at the scene.

A 17-year-old driver, an 18-year-old passenger and the 1-year-old child were inside the car at the time of the crash, police said.

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a view from the roadway bridge above the car that is overturned on the interstate

First responders are seen at the site of a car wreck on I-244 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, April 11, 2026. (Tulsa Police Department)

The 17-year-old did not stop at a stop sign before he failed to make a turn in the slight curve in the road, striking a curb that sent the car airborne over a drainage ditch, police said.

a drainage ditch, grassy area and fence are seen with vehicle marks following the crash

The drainage ditch and fence are seen after the 17-year-old driver crashed in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, April 11, 2026. (Tulsa Police Department)

The vehicle then crashed through a barrier and dropped onto the interstate below.

overturned car on interstate with doors open and surrounded by emergency responders

A car crashed off a bridge and overturned onto Interstate 244 below in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, April 11, 2026. (Tulsa Police Department)

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Authorities said the child was not in a car seat and was injured but is expected to recover after being taken to a hospital.

the interior of the wrecked car

Police bodycam video shows the interior of the car following the crash in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, April 11, 2026. (Tulsa Police Department)

Police and highway patrol officers shut down lanes of the interstate to allow firefighters and EMS crews to reach the wreckage.

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The crash remains under investigation, and charges against the driver are possible.

Officials are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Tulsa police.
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