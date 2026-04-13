1-year-old injured after teen driver crashes car off Oklahoma bridge

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A vehicle went airborne off a Tulsa bridge early Saturday and crashed upside down onto an interstate below, leaving a 1-year-old child injured and forcing a highway shutdown as rescuers rushed to the scene.

Officers responding around 5:08 a.m. near Southwest Boulevard in Tulsa found the vehicle overturned on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 244 after it crashed through a fence and fell from an overpass, the Tulsa Police Department said.

Dispatchers reported hearing a child crying at the scene.

A 17-year-old driver, an 18-year-old passenger and the 1-year-old child were inside the car at the time of the crash, police said.

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The 17-year-old did not stop at a stop sign before he failed to make a turn in the slight curve in the road, striking a curb that sent the car airborne over a drainage ditch, police said.

The vehicle then crashed through a barrier and dropped onto the interstate below.

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Authorities said the child was not in a car seat and was injured but is expected to recover after being taken to a hospital.

Police and highway patrol officers shut down lanes of the interstate to allow firefighters and EMS crews to reach the wreckage.

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The crash remains under investigation, and charges against the driver are possible.

Officials are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Tulsa police.