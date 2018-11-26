1 killed, 6 injured when car plows into NYC pedestrians

A 70-year-old driver attempting to parallel park on Monday in New York City lost control of his minivan and struck several pedestrians next to a fruit stand, killing one and injuring six others, including two critically.

The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. Monday in Manhattan's Chinatown.

“It sounded like a big boom. People were screaming,” a man who runs a parking lot across the street from the crash told The New York Post. “I saw people under the car, a lot of blood.”

Police say the driver, who remained at the scene, was arrested on charges of failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care. Video shows a dark-colored minivan speeding down a street in reverse before hitting the curb.

"Terrible car crash," Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted. "A full NYPD investigation is underway. We cannot accept loss of life on our streets as inevitable."

The Associated Press contributed to this report