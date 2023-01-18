Expand / Collapse search
1 dead, 2 injured in AZ road-rage shooting incident

Someone from a passenger vehicle opened fire at a group of motorcyclists near an Arizona intersection

Associated Press
Authorities continue to search for a suspect in a road-rage shooting in Tucson that left one man dead and two others wounded.

Tucson police said 27-year-old Erick Gomez was one of three men found shot near an intersection Friday night.

They said Gomez was declared dead at the scene and the other two men suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A shooting broke out near an intersection in Tucson, Arizona, killing one man and injuring two others.

According to police, a group of motorcycles and ATVs were involved in a traffic incident with a passenger vehicle.

Police said an argument broke out between the groups and someone from the passenger vehicle fired a weapon, striking all three men.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police said Sunday that there were no suspects in custody yet and details of the shooting remain limited.