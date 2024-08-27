This is the worst day and time for Labor Day travel for the holiday weekend

With Labor Day weekend nearly here, millions of Americans are expected to hit the road or take to the skies for a quick, end-of-summer-season getaway.

Domestic travel is up 9% this Labor Day weekend compared to last year, according to an Aug. 19 report from the American Automobile Association.

Plus, travel costs are down slightly from last year as well, AAA said, and the national average for gas prices has dropped about 30 cents compared to 2023.

5 SECRET SUMMER-TRAVEL PACKING HACKS TO MAXIMIZE CARRY-ON SPACE AND MINIMIZE STRESS

"Despite the popularity of summer road trips, overall gas demand is down as daily driving habits have changed post-pandemic, preventing pump prices from spiking," according to the release, although that may change if a hurricane were to hit the Gulf Coast, AAA warned.

Read on for some additional tips and tricks for smart travel.

1. Watch your timing

Although it is not always possible to leave for a road trip at a specific time, there are certain times that should be avoided if at all possible, according to a recent study by INRIX, a software company that provides traffic updates.

The absolute peak time for Labor Day weekend travel will be Thursday, Aug. 29, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., the organization said.

Thursday will be the "overall busiest day" for travel by car, it said.

Other peak times for traveling by car that should be avoided are the following:

Friday, Aug. 30, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31, between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 1, between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

FALL LEAF-PEEPING NEW ENGLAND TRAVEL HAS AMERICANS EYEING 6 STATES AND DATES

If at all possible, travelers should aim to leave before 11 a.m. on Thursday, before noon or after 7 p.m. on Friday, after noon on Saturday, and before noon on Sunday, INRIX said in data provided to Fox News Digital.

Roads are also expected to be quite busy on Monday and Tuesday, INRIX said, as people return home from their vacations.

If possible, travelers should avoid driving from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and leave before 10 a.m., it said.

LABOR DAY 2024 TRAVEL: THESE US AND INTERNATIONAL CITIES ARE TRENDING VACATION DESTINATIONS

Roads will be busiest on Tuesday between 8 a.m. and noon — and the best travel time will be after 1 p.m., it said.

2. Reserve airport parking before leaving home

Many airports allow people to reserve and pay for parking before they get to the garage – even days before a trip.

This is sometimes a way to save money. And during busy travel times like Labor Day weekend, it can be a huge relief to arrive at the airport and know that you won't see a "garage full" sign.

3. Arrive earlier than necessary

If taking a plane or train during the holiday weekend, it is good practice to arrive earlier than anticipated.

Doing this means that traffic jams, parking problems and long lines at security – or any other surprises – will not throw a wrench into travel plans.

10 'MOST FUN' STATES IN AMERICA: DID YOUR FAVORITE MAKE THIS LIST?

It's best to arrive at the airport about two hours before a scheduled flight.

4. Avoid checking a bag if you can

Each year, thousands of bags are lost by airlines.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

If a person can avoid checking a bag, do it – especially during a holiday weekend, AAA shared with Fox News Digital.

Yet if travelers must check a bag, then there are plenty of tips that can help give a bag the best possible chance of making it to its destination.

5. Expect the best, yet prepare for the worst

Failing to prepare is preparing to fail.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Pack an emergency kit for road trips with extra water and snacks," a representative from AAA told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An emergency kit for a car should also contain jumper cables, first-aid items and a flashlight, according to AAA's website.

6. Check your car before leaving

Before embarking on a trip, "check your oil, tires and battery," AAA told Fox News Digital.

By doing this, any potential problems can be identified before they reveal themselves on the road.