TRAVEL

5 secret summer-travel packing hacks to maximize carry-on space and minimize stress

Think you can pack a bag? Moving expert reveals smarter, simpler, no-fuss summer travel tips

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
Top three unplugged vacation destinations for summer travelers Video

Top three unplugged vacation destinations for summer travelers

Kurt ‘The Cyberguy’ Knutsson details three vacation destinations for travelers looking to unplug this summer.

With the unofficial start of the summer season upon us, trips to the beach, mountains, abroad or elsewhere are on the calendars of millions of Americans — with packing lists well underway. 

Bag fees for summer travel can add up, though — and experts say there's a better way. 

Some baggage fees for major airlines are threatening even the most reasonable of travel budgets, so managing director of 1st Move International Mike Harvey, based in the U.K., shared some tips for how to pack for a summer vacation with nothing but a carry-on.

"Travelers are increasingly recognizing the benefits of packing a minimal travel bag, which means reduced stress, faster airport navigation and long-term cost savings on baggage fees," he told Fox News Digital. 

He added, "A minimal travel bag aids in navigating different transportation and terrains easily."

Mike profile

Mike Harvey, managing director of 1st Move International, revealed his top tips for traveling with just a carry-on case this summer. "Packing a minimal travel bag" means "reduced stress," he said. (1st Move International)

Harvey said his No. 1 tip for learning how to maximize space in a carry-on bag is to try the Marie Kondo folding technique. 

Here are more details and five tips. 

1. Fold clothes strategically 

Clothes should be folded in compact rectangles that can then be propped upright in your bag. 

Harvey said this expert tip is a "game-changer."

Carry on luggage

Packing a carry-on bag smartly for summer travel this year can be achieved using some very specific tips. (iStock)

"It not only saves space but also makes it easier to see and access each item without messing up the rest of the arrangement," he said in a media statement. 

2. Tuck items inside shoes

Harvey recommended putting various items inside your shoes within your carry-on bag to take advantage of that empty space. 

Items such as socks, underwear and electronics can be stuffed inside shoes, Harvey said. 

"This has the added benefit of helping your shoes maintain their shape during travel," he said.

During summer travel this year, want to get everything into one carry-on bag? An expert said shoes can be used for tucking away small items.  (iStock)

3. Layer items smartly

"Place heavier items like shoes and toiletry bags at the bottom, followed by nearly folded clothes arranged vertically," he said in a statement. 

Harvey said by placing your items in a Tetris form, you'll help distribute weight and prevent clothes from wrinkling during travel. 

He also recommended filling the gaps with smaller items to hold in the formation. 

Man walking in airport

Take one carry-on bag, recommended an expert — and "place heavier items like shoes and toiletry bags at the bottom, followed by nearly folded clothes arranged vertically." (iStock)

4. Use vacuum-sealed bags wisely

The moving specialist also said not to sleep on vacuum-sealed bags to compress bigger, bulky items in your carry-on. 

"Social media users love vacuum-sealed bags for compressing bigger items like jackets and jumpers into flat packages," he said.

Although often used for storage, a vacuum-sealed bag within a carry-on could allow you to take along more items for this year's summer vacation.

Carry on and traveler

What about packing jewelry and electronics? There are smart ways to keep these items tangle-free during any summer trip.  (iStock)

5. Invest in accessory organizers

Keeping necklaces and bracelets tangle-free during travel can be quite a feat for some — and packing electronics can be challenging, too. 

Purchase jewelry and electronic organizers, said Harvey, to put in a carry-on to ensure chains and wires don’t get crossed. 

"Jewelry and electronic organizers help by keeping your accessories and wires tangle-free and within close reach of each other," he said. "So don’t have to rummage through your suitcase to locate one small item," he said.

Meanwhile, others are hitting pause this summer on travel plans — or driving instead of flying

Even as many folks get ready to head out for summer vacation this year, a recent Fox poll found that more than half of Americans are staying home this summer or tweaking their travel plans to be more affordable — starting with Memorial Day weekend.

Cars drive on road with American flags up

Some travelers this summer are opting to drive rather than fly, according to a recent Fox poll.  (iStock)

High prices have affected summer plans "some or a great deal" for the 72% who responded to the Fox poll.

"All of it kinda snowballs together, so it's not just one thing that affects it, it's like everything comes together — you have to think of it like one sort of package," said Tiana Armstrong, who had planned on visiting Italy with her partner, to FOX Business

The Armstrongs are changing their flight plans to save money, they said — while others are changing their travel option from flying to driving. 

Olivianna Calmes of Fox News contributed reporting. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 