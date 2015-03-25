World's fanciest airport lounges

Cranky passengers, overpriced airport food, and the endless hunt for a power outlet can frustrate even the savviest of travelers. So, check in to one of these swanky airport lounges, where amenities range from complimentary pajamas (for your slumber in a private nap room) to meals prepared by Michelin-starred chefs.

1. DELTA SKY CLUB

John F. Kennedy International Airport

Part of a $1.2 billion expansion at JFK, Delta's 24,000-square-foot flagship Sky Club is also home to the airline's first Sky Deck, an outdoor terrace designed in conjunction with Architectural Digest.

2. QATAR AIRWAYS PREMIUM LOUNGE

Heathrow Airport

Described as more of a boutique hotel or a private club than an airport lounge, visitors to Qatar Airways' Premium Lounge at Heathrow (the airline's first outside of Qatar), can dine at the theater-style Global Brasserie, flanked by its impressive wine cellar.

3. SINGAPORE AIRLINES KRISFLYER GOLD LOUNGE

Singapore Changi Airport

Singapore Airlines' KrisFlyer Gold Lounge offers weary business travelers a relaxing place to work, with complimentary Wi-Fi throughout and Internet workstations placed in the lounge's outdoor area, overlooking water features and lush greenery.

4. BRITISH AIRWAYS CONCORDE ROOM

Heathrow Airport

Privacy is key at Heathrow's exclusive Concorde Room, where visitors enjoy meals in private booths and are free to relax in private cabanas with day beds.

5. AIR FRANCE UM TRANSIT LOUNGE

Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport

Air France has several luxurious lounges, but one of the most distinct is the UM Transit Lounge at Paris's Charles de Gaulle. The lounge caters to unaccompanied minors, giving them a safe place to play video games, read, and watch movies during long layovers.

