JetBlue passenger screams that plane will 'crash,' gets flight diverted

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
It was a screaming rant that brought this flight to a screeching halt.

A woman traveling aboard a JetBlue flight from the Dominican Republic to New York City got the plane diverted after yelling that the aircraft would “crash,” warning her fellow passengers that they were all “in the water.”

On Tuesday night, pilots made an emergency landing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to remove the unnamed, hysterical passenger, WSVN reports. Video footage captured on a cellphone shows the woman, wearing a black tank top, shouting that everyone was in danger, even while being escorted off the aircraft.

A woman recently traveling aboard an international JetBlue flight from the Dominican Republic to New York City got the plane diverted after yelling that the aircraft would “crash,” warning her fellow passengers that they were all “in the water.” (iStock)

“You don’t believe me! It’s gonna crash!” the woman yelled. “You guys believe me? It’s gonna crash! Look at your monitors! We’re in the water!” she said, as she was walked out by a Federal Air Marshal.

According to the outlet, the woman was taken to receive a mental health evaluation.

Video footage of the woman’s rant, which was shared with WSVN, appears to have since been removed from Instagram.

A spokesperson for the budget airline was not immediately available to comment on the diversion.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak