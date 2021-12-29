Woman caught with knives hidden in Darth Vader teddy bear

Darth Vader doesn’t use knives.

Workers at the Philadelphia International Airport discovered a woman seemingly attempting to sneak two knives through airport security. Apparently, the woman had chosen a truly unique hiding spot.

TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein confirmed on Twitter that a woman traveling through the Philadelphia airport was caught with two knives hidden inside a Darth Vader teddy bear. TSA officers said that the back of the stuffed animal appeared to have been resewn shut.

The doll belonged to the woman’s 9-year-old son.

TSA officers detected the two knives when the bear was put through an X-ray machine.

"Lions and tigers and bears--oh my," Farbstein wrote. "Oh no, no, no! TSA officers at Philadelphia International Airport detected two knives concealed inside a child’s stuffed animal yesterday. TSA officers noticed the back of the bear appeared to have been resewn. Toy belonged to a 9-year-old boy traveling with his mom."

This is just the latest story of TSA officers protecting travelers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News previously reported that a TSA officer at Newark Liberty International Airport saved a baby from choking. Cecilia Morales reportedly heard frantic calls for help from the family and jumped into action.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The 2-month-old baby’s mother started calling for help when she picked the infant up from his car seat carrier and noticed that he had stopped breathing.

Morales performed the Heimlich maneuver on the infant by placing him face down on her arm and patting his back. EMTs eventually arrived on the scene and provided the infant with oxygen. The TSA reported that the child is doing well.

Fox News' Cortney Moore contributed to this report.