Woman arrested after complaining of vomit on Frontier Airlines seat: report

A Frontier Airlines passenger was kicked off her flight from Las Vegas to North Carolina on Saturday and arrested after an alleged confrontation with a flight attendant over vomit in her daughter’s seat, a report said.

Rosetta Swinney said her flight to Raleigh-Durham had already been delayed so staff could clean the plane. Once she boarded the aircraft, she said she noticed her daughter’s seat was still dirty.

"She jumped up to say mom! ‘My hands are wet,’” Swinney told WTVD-TV. “She smelled it. She says 'this is vomit, mom.' So we went to look. It was on the bag, all over her shirt, her hands.”

The airline said a flight attendant offered to seat Swinney, 53, and her daughter at either end of the plane while the seat was cleaned. Swinney disputes the airline’s version of events. She said she confronted the attendant after her requests were ignored and authorities were called to remove her and her daughter from the plane.

“The mother was unsatisfied with the response and became disruptive,” Frontier said in a statement to the station. “As a result, the flight attendants determined that the mother and daughter should be deplaned and accommodated on another flight.

Swinney spent several hours in jail and the child was placed in protective custody. Frontier refunded her the cost of the flight and she booked another flight with Delta Airlines. She faces a misdemeanor trespassing charge.