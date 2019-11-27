Whole Foods puts pumpkin pies through Heathrow Airport baggage carousel

Did these pies go through customs?

Americans traveling abroad at Heathrow Airport were surprised with a taste of home this morning, as Whole Foods teamed up with the airport to bring them pumpkin pies at the baggage claim.

The traditional Thanksgiving dessert was rolled out for travelers on select flights originating from the United States. According to a press release sent to Fox News, baggage ambassadors were on hand to provide weary travelers with slices of pie and dollops of whipped cream.

“Thanksgiving is the busiest time of year for our seven U.K. grocery stores, as American ex-pats seek out the tastes and traditions of home. And while turkey might get first billing on the day, we know that it’s just not an American Thanksgiving without pie,” said Jade Hoai, Director of Purchasing and Operations for Whole Foods Market UK. “Partnering with the iconic Heathrow to bring the spirit of the day to their travelers has been a great experience for our team."

The event was scheduled for the day before Thanksgiving as a way to help travelers feel more at home while abroad.

Twitter user Regan Vincenza was traveling through the airport this morning and shared her experience on the social media site. She wrote, “Arrived into Heathrow this morning from New Orleans to a chorus of 'Happy Thanksgiving'! They were handing out pumpkin pies from Whole Foods UK courtesy of Heathrow Airport.”

Whole Foods responded to the tweet, saying: “Enjoy your holiday and welcome to the UK!”

Heathrow Airport also joined in, saying, “We hope you enjoy them Regan! Happy early Thanksgiving!”