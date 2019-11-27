Florida airport TSA finds high-capacity magazines hidden in baby toy

Now what would a baby possibly do with that?

Authorities for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Orlando International Airport recently discovered two high-capacity magazines hidden in a baby toy during a security screening at the Florida air hub.

On Monday, TSA officials revealed that the firearm magazines were found concealed in a Prop-a-Pillar infant pillow at Orlando Airport sometime between Nov. 4 and Nov. 17, according to a blog post from the federal agency.

“Officers called a bag check on the toy after undergoing X-ray screening. The toy and box were made to appear to be factory sealed,” the post explained.

Local law enforcement officials responded to the scene and confiscated the magazines.

When reached for comment, Sari Koshetz, Florida's regional spokesperson for the TSA, offered a statement on the weird find.

“The discovery is a testament to the fact that our officers are highly trained to find possible threats wherever they may be hidden," Koshetz said. "This case also elucidates the reason why the TSA must and does screen everything that is heading for the aircraft in order to keep you safe every day."

According to the TSA’s policy on the subject, ammunition is not allowed to be packed in carry-on baggage but can travel in checked baggage, albeit with stipulations. Quantity limits for traveling with ammunition vary by airline.

The TSA is expecting around 26.8 million Thanksgiving travelers to take to the skies between Nov. 22 and Dec. 2, a 4-percent increase over 2018.

