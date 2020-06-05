Walt Disney World security catches pilot flying illegal drone over closed park

Closed to guests means closed to guests — even aerial ones.

A Florida native flying a drone over Disney World last month received a trespass warning after a security guard saw the apparatus hovering about 100 feet from Cinderella’s castle, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The 40-year-old, who was not identified but said to be an experienced drone pilot, was caught by an off-duty Orange County deputy who noticed the drone flying over the park, which is still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The incident took place May 20, the outlet shared.

Several police officers reported to the scene, where, along with Disney security, they confronted the pilot.

“I asked him why he was in a parking lot of an apartment complex he did not live in and standing behind trees out of view from Reams Road. He did not have a clear answer to the question,” the deputy said in the incident report, the Orlando Sentinel shared.

The visitor was forced to say he would delete the footage, but was not arrested for a crime. He was, however, issued a trespass warning, the report shared.

When contacted for comment, Disney World redirected Fox News to its website where its drone rules and regulations are listed.

According to the website, drones and remote-controlled toys are prohibited from entering the park. Both Disney World and Disneyland are also designated as no-fly zones for drones, or other such devices.

For those who are eager to return to the park — and not live vicariously through prohibited second-hand drone footage — Disney World has announced a target date of July 11 for reopening.