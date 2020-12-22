Viking plans 128-day world cruise across 28 countries for 2022

The cruise industry may be anchored during the pandemic, but that’s not stopping some liners from planning for future travel demand amid the COVID vaccine rollout.

Los Angeles-based cruise company Viking recently announced its new World Cruise slated for 2022, spanning 138 days in 28 countries and 58 ports with overnight stays in 11 cities.

The World Cruise will depart from Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 22, 2022, on Viking's newest ocean vessel, Viking Neptune, which joins the company's 930-person ocean-going ships at the end of that year, Viking said in a news release. Passengers will sail through Central America, the Panama Canal and up the West Coast.

For those looking for a less lengthy itinerary, Viking will also offer its namesake Viking World Journeys, a 121-day cruise where guests can join VIking Neptune in Los Angeles and cross the Pacific to Hawaii, Australia and New Zealand before heading to ports in Asia and the Middle East. The ship will then sail through the Mediterranean and cap off the voyage in London.

Meanwhile, Viking, like many cruise line companies, canceled its voyages through the end of 2020.