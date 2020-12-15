Carnival Cruise Line tested out its new shop coaster with Santa

Santa Claus tried out a new sleigh Tuesday with no reindeer required.

Carnival Cruise Line tested out BOLT, its first-ever roller coaster on a cruise ship, with a test rider dressed as Santa on Tuesday.

The coaster track sits above the top of Carnival’s newest and largest ship, the Mardi Gras. The ship is wrapping up construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland and due to be delivered to Carnival later this week.

The electric coaster carries two riders in its motorcycle-style car, which hits speeds as high as 40 mph. The 800-foot-long track circles the upper decks and has a hairpin turn around the ship’s funnel. It sits 187 feet above the water line.

Santa’s “ho-ho-hos” were echoing through the shipyard during the test run, according to Carnival.

The Mardi Gras is scheduled to set sail on its inaugural trip on April 24, 2021, assuming the pandemic doesn’t force Carnival to postpone the sailing. The date of its inaugural sailing has already been pushed back from this fall because of the pandemic.

The ship will be based in Port Canaveral, Florida.

The 180,000-ton ship is 1,130 feet long and has 21 decks. It will be capable of carrying more than 5,200 guests.

The unique roller coaster isn’t the ship’s only top-deck amenity. There is also a zip line, three waterslides and a waterpark.

Other attractions on the ship include themed districts, a “Family Feud” live show and restaurants from celebrities including Guy Fieri, Emeril Lagasse and Shaquille O’Neal.