Veterans Day 2024 vacation deals and discounts announced to honor American heroes

Travel promotions for resorts, cruises offered to veterans, military personnel ahead of Veterans Day

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
As Americans prepare to honor heroes on Veterans Day, some travel companies are offering specials to give veterans and military personnel well-deserved vacations.

Sarah Basham, a travel advisor and supervisor at Travelmation, a licensed travel agency based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been a military spouse for more than 25 years.

Basham told Fox News Digital that for active-duty families, time together is "often fleeting." 

"We don't always know what our schedule for the year will be, so when our service members are home we make the most of every minute. Vacations are a way for us to get away from the pressure of service and really connect and bond as a family," said Basham.

veteran side profile, flags in background

A Travelmation travel advisor and military spouse (not pictured) told Fox News Digital, vacations are essential for veterans and their families to look forward to.  (iStock)

Basham said she has seen an increase in military families traveling since 2020.

"Many service members had very strong travel restrictions, so when those were lifted, they were eager to get out and see the world with their families."

"I have definitely seen an uptick in military families reaching out to book those special vacations," she added. 

Bashman said there are many travel benefits for military families, and they should "take advantage of them and book a much deserved getaway."

Norwegian Cruise Line offers a Military Appreciation Program sharing a 10% discount cruise fare and special onboard amenities and experiences. To enroll, log in or register for an account on ncl.com.

"Norwegian Cruise Line is passionate about supporting the military community as David Herrera, our company president, is a veteran of the Army National Guard," a representative for Norwegian Cruise Line told Fox News Digital via email.

The cruise line also hosts an onboard reception with the ship’s officers and other military families.

People on beach vacation

Bashman (not pictured) says there are many travel benefits for military families, and they should "take advantage of them and book a much deserved getaway." (iStock)

The National Park Service is also celebrating Veterans Day by making more than 400 parks available to everyone free of charge.

The living-history museum, Colonial Williamsburg in Williamsburg, Virginia, is giving free admission on Veterans Day weekend to active-duty military and veterans with their immediate dependents. 

A U.S. military veteran giving a salute.

Some companies and organizations are offering special travel deals to veterans, military personnel and their families in honor of Veterans Day. (James Carbone/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Sandals & Beaches Resorts is offering military personnel a 15% discount that can be applied to promotions as well. The Veterans Day deal will be offered through Nov. 16.

"When you are part of a military family, you go through many major life changes – like a move, quite regularly, so it's essential to have something like a vacation to look forward to. It's what keeps us going," said Bashman. 