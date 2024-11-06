Couple pulls their kids out of school to travel the world: 'Slow down and live in the moment'

A mother and father decided to leave home with their children and travel the world as a family in an effort to spend more quality time together.

Emma Niblett and her husband Dan Niblett are parents to two boys, ages five and eight, who rented out their house and left for Bali in August.

The boys were pulled from their regular school and have been learning about the local culture in a "pop-up school," which welcomes kids who are traveling with their families and are seeking shorter enrollment periods.

Emma Niblett said it has been a great opportunity to bring her family closer.

"We recovered from the COVID pandemic and felt [like] we were repeating the same cycle," she told SWNS, adding, "We weren’t having time together as a family."

Niblett added, "We thought, ‘Let’s do something completely different,’ [and] we decided to leave and go as far as we could go."

Niblett, who works remotely as a head of technology, told SWNS that she and her husband were spending a lot of time in their West Yorkshire, England, home worrying about chores and other menial tasks which got in the way of family bonding.

Niblett wanted her children to see different cultures and spend less time on their technological devices — so they made the family decision to move to Bali this year.

"We knew we wanted to go [to a] South Asia location, [so] we settled on Bali," she said, adding that it’s "safe, cost-effective and it’s sunny."

During the day, Niblett's children attend school from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday — similar to their school schedule in the U.K.

"The ethos is different. They are able to pick their own projects, [and] they are learning about the local area and language," she said.

"Just being with people from different backgrounds, it [can] open your eyes to so much more."

Niblett told Fox News Digital that she appreciates the culture that she and her family are learning about.

"Living is Bali is really encouraging us to slow down and live in the moment. We’ve been so used to rushing around and ignoring what’s in front of us, but the Balinese culture is one of gratitude and we’re really feeling the benefits for our family," she said.

The family told SWNS that their new lifestyle is significantly less expensive than how they were living in the U.K.

"It’s 20% of what we were paying in the U.K.," Niblett said, explaining that the family can have three meals in Bali for about $40 to $50 in total.

Although the Nibletts only plan to travel for a year, they might extend their trip if the children enjoy it, Niblett told SWNS.

"It’s made us more mindful of the way we spend our time," she said.

The Nibletts will head to New Zealand next, according to the family’s Instagram page.