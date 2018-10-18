Vancouver Airport allows travelers to smoke weed in designated areas before flying

An airport has announced that its passengers will be allowed to freely smoke cannabis before their flights.

Vancouver Airport in Canada is opening up dedicated smoking sections for its weed-smoking customers after Canada legalized the drug earlier this week.

The areas are outside the terminal, not inside, which will remain smoke-free.

BRITISH SUPERMARKET WAITROSE CHANGING NAME OF 'GENTLEMAN'S' SANDWICH AFTER CONTROVERSY

A statement on the airline’s website reads: “We provide a smoke and vape-free environment inside the airport - at all times and for all substances - and have designated smoking and vaping areas outside the terminal building for public use. Airport users, as a condition of using the airport facilities, must obey smoke-free and vape-free signage at all times and for all substances.”

Passengers are also allowed to fly with up to 30 grams of the substance in their suitcase – however only on domestic flights within the country.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau said: “As long as the flight is domestic, people are allowed to bring up to a certain quantity for their personal use. However, I would remind people if they’re going to a country like the United States – the rules of that country are the rules that apply.”

The airport has put up signage around the airport warning people that “crossing international borders with cannabis is illegal.”

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.