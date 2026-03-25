Archaeologists unearth 1,600-year-old Christian monastic site with paintings, mysterious inscription

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Egyptian archaeologists recently unearthed the remnants of a Christian monastic site from the 5th century — some 400 years after the time of Jesus Christ.

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities wrote in a translated statement on March 23 that a building was recently found in the Qallaya area in Egypt's Beheira Governorate.

The structure, likely a guesthouse used to host visitors, is a remnant of the "early beginnings of Coptic monasticism," the release said.

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Previous buildings have also been found at the site, and the newly discovered structure had 13 multipurpose rooms used for "hospitality and teaching … in addition to service facilities such as a kitchen and storage areas," officials said.

The area is considered one of Egypt's significant early monastic centers.

Coptic monasticism was one of the oldest forms of organized Christian monasticism, laying the groundwork for traditions that endure to this day.

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Pictures from the site show ancient structures in remarkable condition, with walls and other architectural features still intact.

"Excavations also revealed several architectural elements added to the building during later historical phases."

The tourism ministry also shared photographs of art recently found at the site, including paintings, as well as an inscription in early Greek.

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Officials believe the Greek inscription may read "Abba Kir, son of Shenouda" — suggesting it was a tombstone.

"Excavations also revealed several architectural elements added to the building during later historical phases, reflecting the evolution of its use over successive periods," the statement said.

In addition to the paintings, officials also noted that a "complete marble column" was found, along with "a large number of pottery shards."

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"Some of these bear plant and geometric decorations, while others include Coptic letters. … Some are undecorated," the statement said.

Hisham El-Leithy, Ph.D., secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the decorations and wall paintings are "among the most significant sources for studying early Coptic art in Egypt," per the translated release.

The discovery also highlights "the development of ascetic, simple monastic architecture, showing a functional progression from individual cells to semi-communal housing," the statement added.

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Archaeologists also found bird and animal bones, as well as "several oyster shells," inside one of the rooms — all pointing to everyday dietary practices.

Excavations in Egypt continue to yield many fascinating remnants of ancient Christianity — and the Qallaya discovery is one of many recent finds.

In January, archaeologists unearthed another ancient Christian monastic complex in the village of Al-Duwair, located in the Sohag Governorate.

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At Kharga Oasis, excavators found two 1,500-year-old churches and an ancient mural of Jesus.