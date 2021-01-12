Utah man who reportedly broke Hawaii’s travel quarantine is arrested twice

A man from Utah allegedly broke Hawaii’s mandated travel quarantine several times and has been arrested twice for those violations.

The man, identified by officials as 50-year-old David Barnes, from Bountiful, Utah, reportedly arrived at Līhu‘e Airport on the island of Kaua‘i on Dec. 28, according to a Facebook post on Monday from the County of Kaua‘i.

Because Barnes had been traveling from the mainland, officials reportedly asked him to quarantine for 10 days at "an approved accommodation," the Facebook post said.

Though Barnes reportedly did not have a hotel room booked when he arrived, officials say he made a reservation before they allowed him to leave the airport.

However, instead of going straight to the hotel, Barnes allegedly walked to a Costco first "where he proceeded to shop for items," the Facebook post said.

Barnes was arrested that day for violating the state’s quarantine rules. He was released on $1,000 bail and told to complete his 10-day quarantine at the hotel.

After Barnes was released, he reportedly checked in to a different hotel than the one he had booked at the airport, but allegedly did not stay in his hotel.

On Jan. 5, Barnes was arrested by Kaua‘i police "for three more counts of violating the Governor and Mayor’s Emergency Rules, and one count of simple trespass," the Facebook post said.

Fox News reached out to Barnes but did not get a response as of Tuesday evening.

According to the Kaua’i’s coronavirus regulations, travelers who have to quarantine for 10 days are not allowed to leave their hotel rooms or residence until after the 10th day.

Travelers who violate the 10-day quarantine "will be prosecuted and may face fines of up to $5,000 and one year in prison," the website says.

Barnes is reportedly being held at the Kaua‘i Community Correction Center on $11,000 in bail, according to the Facebook post from the county.

The Kaua‘i Police Department has made 192 arrests for quarantine violations as of Monday, the post said.