Airbnb canceled reservations connected to domestic terrorists, hate groups ahead of Capitol rioting

After the recent riots at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Airbnb revealed that it canceled reservations by users who were discovered to be part of hate groups.

The move is in line with the company's stated community standards, Airbnb said.

Airbnb confirmed to Fox News that several bookings were canceled in the days leading up to the riot at the Capitol.

"Our community policies ban domestic terrorist and violent hate group members," Airbnb wrote in a statement shared with Fox News. "In the days leading up to the terrible incident in Washington, we learned of reservations made by certain members of these groups and canceled those reservations and removed them from our community, and we will continue to take appropriate action."

Airbnb’s Community Standards prohibits "members of dangerous organizations, including terrorist, organized criminal, and violent racist groups," saying they are "not welcome in this community."

In a subsequent statement issued Monday, Airbnb also confirmed that its political action committee will be withoholding support from "those who voted against the certification of the presidential election results."

"Airbnb strongly condemns last week’s attack on the US Capitol and the efforts to undermine our democratic process," the statement said. "We will continue to uphold our community policies by banning violent hate group members when we learn of such memberships, and the Airbnb PAC will update its framework and withhold support from those who voted against the certification of the presidential election results."

This is not the first time Airbnb has canceled reservations due to connections to hate groups.

In November, Fox News reported that Airbnb canceled a reservation made by an alleged member of the far-right group the Proud Boys, scheduled for Washington D.C. in the weekend ahead of the "Million MAGA March" and "Stop the Steal" pro-Trump rallies.

The reservation for the alleged Proud Boys member came to light in a series of social media posts earlier that week, in which someone who appeared to be the renter wrote that he booked an apartment through Airbnb that was "walking distance" of the "Million MAGA March."

Fox News' Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.